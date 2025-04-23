Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.50.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

