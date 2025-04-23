Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 50.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,328,000 after purchasing an additional 228,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,780 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BC opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

