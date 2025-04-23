Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Azenta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,109,000 after acquiring an additional 302,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Azenta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 758,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

