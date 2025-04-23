Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,703,000 after purchasing an additional 543,810 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,152,000. Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,358,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,061,000.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.6 %
EDU opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.
