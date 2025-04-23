Invesco Ltd. Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after buying an additional 686,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,105,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,316,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 434,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,636,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

