Invesco Ltd. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Methanex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Methanex by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MEOH shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

