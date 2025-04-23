Invesco Ltd. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,601,000 after buying an additional 456,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.