Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 1,072.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CompoSecure news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 221,186 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,001.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,001.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 18,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $206,433.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,301,814.92. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and have sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.