Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 340,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -125.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.