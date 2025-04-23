Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

