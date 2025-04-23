Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NIO by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 157,333 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

View Our Latest Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.