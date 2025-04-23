Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

