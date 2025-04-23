Invesco Ltd. Purchases 296,813 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LendingClub by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,320. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,120. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

