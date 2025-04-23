Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 711.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Miln sold 25,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $621,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,026.28. The trade was a 19.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,256 shares of company stock worth $2,012,889 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

