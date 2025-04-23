Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 64,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,583,000 after acquiring an additional 711,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LPG opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $867.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

