Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $8,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Barings BDC by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 324,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 4,532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 103,742 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,408 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $913.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

