Invesco Ltd. Sells 157,812 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 33,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,899,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,123,391.75. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,040.75. This trade represents a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,318 in the last ninety days. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

