Invesco Ltd. Sells 207,999 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,999 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

