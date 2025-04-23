Invesco Ltd. Sells 64,521 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $642.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.