Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 35.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 889,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BlackLine by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 489,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

