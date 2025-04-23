Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

