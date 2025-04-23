Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,732,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,843,000 after buying an additional 452,376 shares during the period. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,778,000.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

