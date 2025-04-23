iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,643 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 723.6% during the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 236,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 207,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

