iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

