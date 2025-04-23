Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $60.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 103,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.