John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

