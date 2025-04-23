JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Our Latest Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $673.55 million, a P/E ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.