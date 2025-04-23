JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOUS. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

