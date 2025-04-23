Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kadant were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kadant by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $295.10 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.84.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

