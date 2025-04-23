Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6,264.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $8,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.7 %

KSS opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

