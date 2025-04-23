Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 828.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,148 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of KFY opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

