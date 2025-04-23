Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $709,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $598,988,000 after buying an additional 1,389,963 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $481,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $443,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80,709 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,042 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 4.5 %

LVS opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.