Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

