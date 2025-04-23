Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,720 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III acquired 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,055.39. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

ROAD stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

