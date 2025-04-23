Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,152 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hafnia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,449,000 after buying an additional 190,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hafnia by 72.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 1,151,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 287,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hafnia Limited has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.28%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

