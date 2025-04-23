Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,734 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,566.88. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWO stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

