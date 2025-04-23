Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,056 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 93,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,629,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Plains GP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.