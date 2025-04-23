Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,526,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.83%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

