Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Progyny by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.