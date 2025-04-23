Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Progyny by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of PGNY opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.