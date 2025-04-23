Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Hecla Mining worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $18,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $7,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,481,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 1,059,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,440,000 after buying an additional 774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

