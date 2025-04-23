Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.23 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.35.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

