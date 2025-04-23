Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.30 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,572.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,572.89. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

