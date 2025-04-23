Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.34 Million Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

