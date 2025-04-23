Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 136.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

