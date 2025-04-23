Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $20,666,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 455,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 421,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $52,291.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,263.10. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,838. This trade represents a 34.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,577 shares of company stock worth $883,242. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Freshworks from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

