Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.59 Million Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

