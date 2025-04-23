Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.5 %

ZETA stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.