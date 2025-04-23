Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.85 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.