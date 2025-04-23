Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,825 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,801,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,642,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,474 shares in the company, valued at $177,252.02. The trade was a 36.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Neogen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

