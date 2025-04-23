Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.18 and a 52-week high of $252.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

View Our Latest Report on VRTS

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.